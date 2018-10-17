FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 5:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Senate panel wants Hyundai, Kia to testify on engine fire reports

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Republican chairman and the ranking Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee said on Wednesday they have asked top U.S. executives at Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp to testify at a Nov. 14 hearing on reports of engine fires involving vehicles from the Korean automakers.

The request comes after safety advocates raised concerns about fires in vehicles not involved in collisions. The Center for Auto Safety said last week that 103 fire complaints had been filed with U.S. safety regulators since June 12. The automakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

