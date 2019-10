(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say sales fell 16.5% not 9%)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s U.S. sales fell 16.5% in September due to declining demand for sedans such as Camry and Prius, as well as lower sales of its Highlander and Tacoma sport utility vehicles, the Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)