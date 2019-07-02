Fiat Chrysler and Hyundai report rise in U.S. sales in June

July 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Hyundai Motor Co reported a nearly 2% rise in U.S. sales for the month of June, helped by strong demand for sport utility vehicles and trucks.

Fiat Chrysler said its sales rose to 206,083 vehicles in the month from 202,264 units a year earlier, driven by a 45% surge in sales of its Ram trucks.

Hyundai said its sales rose to 64,202 vehicles in the month from 63,256 units a year earlier, boosted by a 36% increase in the sales of its Santa Fe sport utility vehicles. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)