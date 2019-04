(Adds dropped word Chrysler in headline)

April 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday reported a 7.3 percent fall in U.S. sales in March, hit by lower sales of its Fiat cars and Chrysler vehicles.

The No. 4 automaker in the United States said it sold 200,307 vehicles in March, compared with 216,063, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)