June 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Monday posted a 3.2% rise in U.S. sales in May, boosted by strong demand for its Camry sedans.

The Japanese carmaker said it sold 222,174 vehicles in May, compared with 215,321 units a year earlier. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)