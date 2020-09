Sept 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported its fifth straight month of declines in the United States in August as demand for cars remains sluggish even after factories and dealerships reopened from coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The Japanese automaker said its sales in August fell 22.7% to 191,841 units from 248,334 units in the same month in 2019. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)