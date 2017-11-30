FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Powerful U.S. auto union caucus nominates regional director for president
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Politics
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
Breakingviews
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 30, 2017 / 9:31 PM / in 33 minutes

Powerful U.S. auto union caucus nominates regional director for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - An influential caucus at the United Auto Workers on Thursday nominated a regional director as its candidate for union president at a time when the organization has been struggling to unionize auto plants and faces an expanding federal probe into alleged misuse of funds at training centers funded by Detroit’s automakers.

Named for a former UAW president, the Reuther Caucus nominated Gary Jones, director of the union’s region 5 covering 17 Western and Southwestern states, to a four-year term. For the last seven decades, the candidate nominated by the caucus has gone on to win election. The UAW will hold a leadership election in June. (Reporting by Nick Carey; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.