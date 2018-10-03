U.S. Senate approves legislation to oversee U.S. air traffic, drones

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate gave final approval Wednesday to legislation overseeing the Federal Aviation Administration, granting new authority to the government to destroy dangerous drones and to speed new rules to allow package deliveries by drones.

The U.S. airline industry scored a win after Congress dropped plans to mandate “reasonable and proportional” baggage and change fees, but the 1,200-page bill includes other new airline passenger protections. The Senate passed the legislation on a 93 to 6 vote and sent the bill to President Donald Trump. He plans to sign the bill in the coming days, officials said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)