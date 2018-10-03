FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 3, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Senate approves legislation to oversee U.S. air traffic, drones

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate gave final approval Wednesday to legislation overseeing the Federal Aviation Administration, granting new authority to the government to destroy dangerous drones and to speed new rules to allow package deliveries by drones.

The U.S. airline industry scored a win after Congress dropped plans to mandate “reasonable and proportional” baggage and change fees, but the 1,200-page bill includes other new airline passenger protections. The Senate passed the legislation on a 93 to 6 vote and sent the bill to President Donald Trump. He plans to sign the bill in the coming days, officials said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.