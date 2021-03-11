U.S. lawmaker urges FAA to extend 'zero tolerance' policy past March 30

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday urged the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to extend a “zero tolerance” policy for passengers not wearing masks or causing disturbances on flights.

In January, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order directing the policy after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump were disruptive on some flights. Dickson warned that disruptive passengers could face up to $35,000 in fines and possible jail time and said the policy would last through March 30. Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the transportation committee, urged Dickson to continue the “policy until public health officials determine that mass vaccinations have eliminated the risk of infection” on airplanes. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)