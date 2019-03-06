TREASURIES-Yields edge up after U.S. private sector jobs report

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields inched higher from lows on Wednesday after a report showed the world’s largest economy created fewer-than-expected private sector jobs in February but the January number was revised sharply higher.

U.S. yields though were still lower on the day.

A report by payrolls processor ADP indicated new private sector jobs of 183,000, lower than market expectations of 189,000. But the January figure was revised higher to 300,000 from ADP’s original estimate of 213,000

In early morning trading, the U.S. 10-year note yields slipped to 2.713 percent, from 2.722 percent late on Tuesday.

U.S. 30-year bond yields also ticked lower to 3.081 percent , from 3.087 percent on Tuesday.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were also lower at 2.536 percent, compared with Tuesday’s 2.551 percent . (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)