U.S. Pompeo warns N.Macedonia's leaders about risks of Chinese investment

OHRID, North Macedonia, Oct 4 (Reuters) - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that he had warned leaders in North Macedonia about the risks of Chinese investment in sensitive technologies.

He said China may use bribery to win some infrastructure deals in the Balkans.

Speaking after meeting Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Pompeo also said he was confident the U.S. senate would ratify North Macedonia’s accession to NATO in autumn.

North Macedonia expects to become the 30th member of NATO by the end of the year. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Hugh Lawson)