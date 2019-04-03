Baltimore files new lawsuit accusing banks of fixing bond prices

The city of Baltimore has sued Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and eight other financial institutions alleging they colluded to fix the prices of unsecured bonds issued by government-sponsored lenders Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

The proposed class action complaint, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, also names Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, First Tennessee Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and UBS Securities. The city said the defendants engaged in the scheme from 2009 to 2014, in violation of the Sherman Act, a federal antitrust law that prohibits price fixing.

