USTR sets out conditions for boosting trade, investment with Bangladesh

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday said it aims to expand trade and investment with Bangladesh, but said the government must do more to protect workers’ rights and protect intellectual property rights.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said those issues were discussed during a meeting of the United States-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement Council in Dhaka on Thursday, which focused on market access for U.S. farm products and financial services.

“The U.S. noted its concern at the pace of reforms intended to guarantee workers’ rights and safety standards and urged Bangladesh to increase collaboration with private and civil sector stakeholders in its ready-made garment industry,” USTR said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)