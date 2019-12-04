Bank of America hit with age discrimination suit over account fees

Two former full-time students have sued Bank of America in California, accusing the financial services company of age discrimination for not waiving low balance fees on their accounts despite doing so for peers who were 23 years old or younger.

In a proposed class action filed in Santa Ana federal court on Tuesday, the plaintiffs alleged that Bank of America’s policy of waving its monthly $12 maintenance fee only for students under age 24 violates the state’s Unruh Civil Rights Act, which prohibits arbitrary discrimination by businesses on the basis of age, as well as other protected classes.

