CFPB sues lenders it says gave consumer info to debt relief companies

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday sued Monster Loans, also known as Chou Team Realty, for allegedly giving credit reports it accessed under false pretenses to debt relief companies who used the information to market to consumers with student loans.

The debt relief companies, a document preparation company, another loan company and several individuals are also defendants in the case, which was filed in Santa Ana, California federal court.

