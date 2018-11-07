Banks sue N.J. attorney general over political contribution ban

New Jersey’s main banking trade group has sued the state’s attorney general challenging a more than 100-year-old ban on contributions by banks to political parties or candidates.

Filed on Tuesday in federal court in Trenton, New Jersey, the complaint said the “antiquated” law clearly violates banks’ First Amendment free speech rights. The group seeks an order declaring the law unconstitutional and barring its enforcement.

