Westlaw News
November 7, 2018 / 10:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Banks sue N.J. attorney general over political contribution ban

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

New Jersey’s main banking trade group has sued the state’s attorney general challenging a more than 100-year-old ban on contributions by banks to political parties or candidates.

Filed on Tuesday in federal court in Trenton, New Jersey, the complaint said the “antiquated” law clearly violates banks’ First Amendment free speech rights. The group seeks an order declaring the law unconstitutional and barring its enforcement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Faytdb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.