Debt collector Midland sued for marking letters 'time sensitive'

Midland Credit Management, one of the country’s biggest debt collectors, on Tuesday was hit with a proposed class action accusing it of creating a false sense of urgency for debtors by labeling letters to them as time sensitive.

Plaintiff Christina Gabriel said in a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court that Midland violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act when in November it attempted to collect a debt from her by sending her an envelope labeled “time sensitive.”

