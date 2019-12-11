Westlaw News
December 11, 2019 / 12:46 AM / a few seconds ago

Debt collector Midland sued for marking letters 'time sensitive'

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Midland Credit Management, one of the country’s biggest debt collectors, on Tuesday was hit with a proposed class action accusing it of creating a false sense of urgency for debtors by labeling letters to them as time sensitive.

Plaintiff Christina Gabriel said in a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court that Midland violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act when in November it attempted to collect a debt from her by sending her an envelope labeled “time sensitive.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rza76O

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
