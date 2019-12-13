IN BRIEF: Debt collector Midland sued over 'consumer bill of rights'

Midland Credit Management, one of the largest U.S. debt collectors, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of sending thousands of collection letters with a misleading ‘consumer bill of rights’ image.

Broward County, Florida, resident Hubert Wade said in the complaint, filed Thursday in Fort Lauderdale federal court, that Midland violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) because the letters did not actually contain any descriptions of consumers’ legal rights.

