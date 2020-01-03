Bank of America sued for overdraft fees on one-time charges

A Bank of America customer has brought a proposed class action against the financial services company, alleging that it charged him and millions of others overdraft fees for one-time purchases despite an agreement that said it wouldn’t.

In a complaint filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, plaintiff Du'Bois Crockrom accused Bank of America N.A. and Bank of America Corp of breach of contract and asked that it pay restitution for overdraft fees plus damages and attorneys' fees. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uc1bVO