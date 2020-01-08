IN BRIEF: Proposed class action accuses PNC Bank of violating TCPA

A California resident has brought a proposed class action against PNC Bank, N.A., alleging the bank violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by repeatedly calling her without her consent.

Plaintiff Eve Thomas said in the complaint, filed on Tuesday in Riverside, California federal court, that she and potentially thousands of other class members nationwide suffered increased cellphone charges and a loss of privacy due to PNC Bank’s calls.

