A Michigan lawyer from Clark Hill has been named U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Eastern District of Michigan, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced on Monday.

Joel Applebaum, formerly a member of Clark Hill’s corporate restructuring and bankruptcy practice, will serve in the bankruptcy court’s Flint, Michigan location. His appointment was effective on Friday.

