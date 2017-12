Dec 5 (Reuters) - Trading revenues at Bank of America Corp are on track the be 15 percent lower in the fourth quarter than they were a year ago, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said during a question and answer session at an industry conference Tuesday.

Moynihan, who touched on a range of topics, added that there is ‘no question’ tax reform will boost corporate spending. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)