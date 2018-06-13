FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 1:36 PM / in 2 hours

Citigroup CFO sees flat Q2 markets revenue vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc sees second-quarter markets revenue coming in “flattish” compared with a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an investors conference, Gerspach said the equities portion of total markets revenue will likely be stronger than that from fixed income and commodities trading.

His outlook for markets revenue was similar to assessments given two weeks ago by executives of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

