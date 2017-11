Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc can hit $13 billion in new consumer loans in the next three years through its Marcus online lending business, Chief Financial Officer Marty Chavez said on Tuesday.

The bank has already lent out over $2 billion through Marcus, said Chavez, speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch financials conference in New York.

Marcus can achieve a return on equity of mid- to high teens, Chavez said.