May 31, 2018 / 6:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Goldman says second-qtr market activity decreased vs first qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc President David Solomon said second-quarter market activity has decreased compared to the first quarter, when heightened volatility helped Wall Street banks record huge profits.

Activity across investment banking is robust, Solomon said at a Bernstein conference in New York on Thursday, adding the investment banking backlog was close to an all-time high.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s corporate and investment bank chief, Daniel Pinto, said second-quarter markets revenue looked like it will be flat compared with a year earlier. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

