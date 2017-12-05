FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan CFO sees 4th-quarter market revenue down 15 pct
December 5, 2017

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Financial markets quarterly trading revenue at JPMorgan Chase & Co is running about 15 percent lower than a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said on Tuesday at an investor conference.

Lake’s remarks were the first update from a major U.S. trading firm in the final month of the quarter and were in line with estimates by some Wall Street analysts. Last year markets were especially active as investors changed positions around the U.S. elections. (Reporting by David Henry in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
