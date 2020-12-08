Wells Fargo CEO says bank will roll out new reporting metrics next month

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said on Tuesday that the megabank will debut new financial reporting metrics in January to give better insights into its performance.

Speaking to investors at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference, he also braced investors for another restructuring charge in the fourth quarter similar to the $718 million charge it booked last quarter primarily related to severance costs. (Reporting by Imani Moise)