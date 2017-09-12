Goldman details $5 billion revenue growth plan

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday unveiled a growth plan which could add as much as $5 billion in revenue for the bank annually.

The growth initiative, which is not dependent on an overall improvement in the market environment, can be realized in the next three years, Goldman president Harvey Schwartz said during a Barclays Group PLC financials conference in New York.

Schwartz devoted significant time detailing growth priorities within the bank’s fixed income business in particular, which during the second quarter reported a 40 percent drop in revenue. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)