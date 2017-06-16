Yellen says Fed to give banks more info on stress tests -letter

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including extra information on the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said in a letter to Blaine Luetkemeyer, chairman of the subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit.

Yellen also said the Federal Reserve will give banks specific examples from past years' problems with banks' capital planning practices, she said in a letter dated June 16, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Yellen said the Federal Reserve would commit to publishing instructions for the stress tests at the same time as the supervisory scenarios, by February 15. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)