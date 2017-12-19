FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Funds News
December 19, 2017 / 9:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. bank regulators say four bank 'living wills' have shortcomings

Pete Schroeder

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators said Tuesday that ‘living wills’ submitted by eight large U.S. banks are satisfactory, but half of those plans have “shortcomings” that should be addressed.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation found shortcomings in plans from Bank of America , Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, which the regulators want to see addressed in the future.

Regulators found no problems with plans submitted by Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase , or State Street.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.