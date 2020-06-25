U.S. banking regulators ease rules around firm investments, internal trading

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators Thursday unveiled a pair of rules that will make life easier for large banks with complex trading and investment portfolios.

One rule wraps up a long-running effort by Republicans to overhaul the so-called “Volcker Rule,” clearing the way for banks to make larger investments in riskier funds like venture capital funds. The second relieves banks from having to set aside cash to safeguard derivatives trades between affiliates within the same firm. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)