Bed Bath & Beyond said that its legal chief has left the company amid a leadership shakeup, in a statement on Tuesday.

Allan Rauch, who had been the retailer’s general counsel and chief legal officer, is no longer at the company, spokesman Dominic Pendry confirmed in an email to Reuters on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Z0qvtu