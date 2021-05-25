Biden says U.S. sanctions against Belarus are in play

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions against Belarus are in play, but declined to speculate further about them.

Biden made the remark to reporters as he was leaving the White House en route to his home state of Delaware amid international outrage over Belarus’ forcing down of a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist on board. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Eric Beech and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler)