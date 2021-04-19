U.S. revokes license for Belarusian firms over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday revoked an authorization for certain transactions with nine sanctioned Belarusian state-owned enterprises over human rights violations and abuses in the country.

“This action is a further consequence of the Belarusian authorities’ flagrant disregard for human rights and Belarus’ failure to comply with its obligations under international human rights law,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a new license allowing the wind-down of transactions involving the companies until June 3. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)