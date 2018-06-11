FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 7:25 PM / 2 days ago

New Jersey governor signs sports betting bill into law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday signed a bill to legalize sports betting, opening the door for the state to regulate and tax the activity at casinos and racetracks.

“Our casinos in Atlantic City and our racetracks throughout our state can attract new business and new fans, boosting their own long-term financial prospects,” Murphy said in a statement. “This is the right move for New Jersey and it will strengthen our economy.” (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

