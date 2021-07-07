Biden executive order to target noncompete agreements -White House

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s upcoming executive order will target noncompete agreements, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
“The executive order will call on the FTC to adopt rules that could help to curtail (these) agreements,” Psaki said. “The order will also call on the Federal Trade Commission to adopt rules that ban unnecessary occupational licensing agreements.”
