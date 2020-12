FILE PHOTO: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks about President Trump's proposal to weaken national greenhouse gas emission and fuel efficiency regulations, at a media conference in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as secretary of health and human services, a person familiar with the decision said on Sunday.