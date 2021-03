FILE PHOTO: Xavier Becerra, nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, answers questions during his Senate Finance Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., February 24, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin plans to vote for Xavier Becerra to serve as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, MSNBC reported Thursday.

The support from Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, is critical because Becerra would need all 50 Democrats in the Senate to vote in favor of his confirmation if Republicans unite in opposition.