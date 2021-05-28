Biden budget boosts funds for enforcing gig worker rights

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he visits Joint Base Langley-Eustis with first lady Jill Biden, in Hampton, Virginia, U.S. May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden wants to boost the budget of the Department of Labor unit that investigates whether gig workers are misclassified and thus missing out on benefits they are entitled to.

Biden’s budget request, which was sent to Congress on Friday, includes an 18 percent increase in outlays for the department’s Wage and Hour Division in the 2022 fiscal year over the actual amount it received in 2020 and a 14 percent increase from the funds the department is expected to receive in 2021.

The division’s inspectors conduct investigations into whether contract workers have been properly classified and are missing out on the full benefits package given to workers classified as employees.

The administration is “committed to ending the abusive practice of misclassifying employees as independent contractors, which deprives these workers of critical protections and benefits,” the budget document says, adding that it will include funding for “stronger enforcement.”