Biden says world on cusp of some 'real breakthroughs' on cancer

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a bipartisan meeting on cancer legislation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday met with a bipartisan group of lawmakmers to brainstorm ways to accelerate the fight against cancer, saying he believed the world was nearing some “real breakthroughs.”

Biden told reporters before the meeting that cancer or “the C word” remained the most frightening word in the English language, but adopting a different approach to research could lead to more results.

“We can make significant strides fighting cancer and Alzheimer’s and other diseases if we take a slightly different approach,” Biden said, without giving any details. “I think we’re on the cusp of some real breakthroughs across the board on cancer.”