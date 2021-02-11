Biden to be 'hardheaded' with Xi, but wants opportunity for 'open communication' - administration official

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will be “practical, hard-headed and clear-eyed” in dealings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but wants the opportunity to have an open line of communication despite U.S. concerns about Chinese behavior, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

The official made the comments in a call with reporters ahead of the first leader-to-leader call between Biden and Xi on Wednesday evening, U.S. time.