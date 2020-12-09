Biden considering possible China ambassadorship for former Mayor Buttigieg -Axios

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering appointing former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to a high-level ambassadorship, possibly to China, Axios reported here on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Buttigieg, an Afghanistan war veteran, was among the key contenders for the role of ambassador to the United Nations, but Axios reported that Biden passed him over for this. (Reporting by Derek Francis and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)