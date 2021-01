FILE PHOTO: Gina Raimondo, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be secretary of Commerce, speaks during an event to announce members of Biden's economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a Jan. 26 hearing on President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination of Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to head the U.S. Commerce Department.

Separately, Commerce officials said Wynn Coggins, who is deputy assistant secretary for administration, has been designated to serve as the acting Commerce secretary.