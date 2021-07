FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the June jobs report in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will direct the Department of Agriculture to adopt new rules to boost competition in agricultural industries in an upcoming executive action from the White House, a source familiar with the situation said.

As part of that action Biden will direct the USDA to issue new rules defining when meat can bear “product of USA” labels.