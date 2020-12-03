President-elect Biden says he has asked Fauci to stay on and advise COVID team

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 3 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden has asked top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to continue in his job and serve as chief medical adviser to the new administration’s COVID-19 team after Biden takes office on Jan. 20, Biden told CNN on Thursday.

In the interview with CNN, Biden also said he will get the COVID vaccine when Fauci says it is safe and will take it publicly. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Simon Lewis; Editing by Leslie Adler)