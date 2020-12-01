Yellen says urgent action needed to prevent self-reinforcing economic downturn

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the country is facing a historic crisis from the pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout.
“It’s an American tragedy and it’s essential that we move with urgency. Inaction will produce a self-reinforcing downturn, causing yet more devastation,” Yellen said.
Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.