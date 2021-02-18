W. House expects to have news on U.S. part in COVAX vaccine efforts in next day

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it would release more information within the next 24 hours about the Biden administration’s engagement and contribution to the international COVAX program, which aims to ensure a fair supply of coronavirus vaccines around the world.

Speaking to reporters, White House press secretary Jen Psaki also said the administration was committed to equitable distribution and funding of the vaccine globally. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Frances Kerry)