U.S. President-elect Joe Biden waves as he arrives at the Queen theatre for meetings in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday he expects to announce his pick for U.S. defense secretary on Friday and that he could nominate someone for attorney general this week as well.

Biden made the remarks in response to a question from a reporter.