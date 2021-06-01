Biden grateful for prompt action to suspend Alaska refuge oil, gas leases -White House official

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the Interior Department’s decision to suspend all oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, pending a review of actions taken by the Trump administration, a top White House official said.
Biden’s climate adviser Gina McCarthy said the decision marked “an important step forward fulfilling President Biden’s promise to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.”
