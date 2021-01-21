White House says Biden still committed to ending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki takes questions from journalists in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is still committed to ending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Wednesday, a departure from the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Biden, a Democrat, has said he would halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters, but he has not laid out a method or timeline for realizing that goal.